Exclusion zone contracts

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne, has proposed a reduction in the size of the proposed cigarette-sales exclusion zone around the country’s schools, according to a story in The Colombo Page.

The gazette notification of the ban is to be made on April 7, but whereas it was to have been an exclusion zone based on a 500-meter radius, that seems likely to be reduced to 100 meters.

Meanwhile, the minister is said to have proposed raising the minimum age for buying cigarettes from 18 to 20.

The story indicated that cabinet approval for the revisions was likely to be obtained in the near future.

Category: Breaking News, Regulation