Good prices predicted

Tobacco growers in Malawi are being told to expect good prices for their leaf because production is thought to be well down on demand, according to a story in The Maravi Post.

After its second tobacco assessment, the Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) has put the country’s all-types tobacco production at 147. 8 million kg down by almost 14 percent on buyers’ requirements of 171 million kg.

The smaller-than-targeted crop has come about because of prolonged dry spells that affected some districts in the southern and central regions.

The TCC is optimistic that the smaller crop might attract high prices.

The marketing seasons is due to open on April 9 in Lilongwe, on April 11 in Chinkhoma, on April 16 in Limbe, and on April 23 in Mzuzu.

Category: Breaking News, Leaf