Harassment alleged

A second woman has filed a lawsuit in the US against the UC San Francisco professor and prominent tobacco control activist Dr. Stanton Glantz, who last year was accused of sexual harassment by a former female researcher at the school, according to a story by Laura Waxmann for the San Francisco Examiner.

Former research associate Juliette Jackson is seeking unspecified damages for claims that Glantz, who heads UCSF’s Center for Tobacco Research and Education, created a ‘sexually-charged’ and hostile work environment in which he allegedly ‘repeatedly leered at Jackson’s and other females’ breasts,’ according to the complaint.

The lawsuit, filed in Alameda County Superior Court, comes after a sexual harassment lawsuit filed in December by Eunice Neeley, a former doctoral researcher whom Glantz mentored for about two years.

A spokesperson for UCSF said the school “cannot comment on litigation”.

In an email to the San Francisco Examiner, Glantz pointed to a blog post he authored in December, in which he denied both Neeley and Jackson’s claims. He also alleged that Neeley and Jackson had been ‘collaborating in their efforts’ against him ‘for over a year’.

Category: Breaking News, Litigation, People