Illegal tobacco growing

Police have uncovered five ha of illicit tobacco being grown in the Australian state of Victoria, according to a story in the Ballarat Courier.

The tobacco was said to have been found at Dunnstown, which is close-to and east of Ballarat.

Police officers said on Monday that an investigation into the illegal tobacco trade had led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of guns, ammunition and tobacco in Dunnstown.

Ballarat detectives were said to have joined forces with the Australian Taxation Office before executing a number of search warrants on Thursday.

The search was said to have uncovered five ha of tobacco plants, 4.2 tonnes of tobacco leaves, equipment used to process tobacco, and three unregistered guns and ammunition.

A 66-year-old man and 61-year-old man, both from Dunnstown, were arrested at the scene.

They have been assisting police with their inquiries but no charges had been laid as of Monday afternoon.

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade, Leaf, People, Tax