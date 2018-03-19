Illicit factory closed

An illicit tobacco factory capable of producing 250,000 cigarettes an hour has been uncovered in Ireland, according to a story by Michael Lanigan for Joe.ie.

In a joint operation at Jenkinstown, County Louth, on March 15, Revenue and police officers arrested 11 men and closed the plant.

According to Revenue, the factory was in full production when its officers and an armed support unit entered the premises.

Revenue officers were said to have found more than 40 tonnes of tobacco, other cigarette-manufacturing materials, and about 25 million cigarettes, which were branded ‘Mayfair’ and ready for distribution.

Revenue described the plant as a sophisticated, self-contained operation with machinery capable of producing 250,000 cigarettes an hour, and ‘pre-processing, processing and packaging facilities’. It included also living quarters.

The illicit cigarettes being produced in the factory had previously been seized in both Ireland and the UK.

Category: Breaking News, Illicit trade