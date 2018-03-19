KT&G chief reappointed

Baek Bok-in has been reappointed as chief executive of KT&G for another three years, reports The Korea Times.

The 53-year-old has led KT&G since October 2015. He joined the firm in 1993 and has been in charge of business strategies, marketing, overseas businesses, manufacturing and R&D.

Under Baek’s leadership, KT&G has expanded aggressively into new markets.

In 2017, KT&G posted KRW1 trillion ($935 million) in overseas sales, despite the strong won.

He also oversaw the launch of the company’s heat-not-burn cigarette, Lil.

“With aggressive overseas expansion, KT&G will consolidate its position as a global enterprise,” said Baek.

“I will also maximize value for shareholders and contribute to the growth of the national economy, by establishing a balanced business portfolio with red ginseng, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and real estate.”

