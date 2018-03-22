Modified risk application

Altria said on Tuesday that its smokeless tobacco business, US Smokeless Tobacco Company, had submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration a Modified Risk Tobacco Product application for its Copenhagen® Snuff Fine Cut moist smokeless tobacco product.

‘Altria aspires to be the US leader in authorized, non-combustible, reduced-risk products,’ the company said in a note posted on its website.

‘This action furthers Altria’s plan for submitting reduced-harm product applications with the FDA on a range of non-combustible tobacco products.

‘FDA will now undertake an administrative review to determine whether to accept the application for substantive review.’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, OTP