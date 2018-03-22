Modified risk application
Altria said on Tuesday that its smokeless tobacco business, US Smokeless Tobacco Company, had submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration a Modified Risk Tobacco Product application for its Copenhagen® Snuff Fine Cut moist smokeless tobacco product.
‘Altria aspires to be the US leader in authorized, non-combustible, reduced-risk products,’ the company said in a note posted on its website.
‘This action furthers Altria’s plan for submitting reduced-harm product applications with the FDA on a range of non-combustible tobacco products.
‘FDA will now undertake an administrative review to determine whether to accept the application for substantive review.’
