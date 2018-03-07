New warnings published

The Philippines’ Department of Health yesterday published new graphic warnings that will be included on cigarette packs, according to a story on ABS-CBN.

There are 12 warnings, including one depicting a mouth cancer patient, an asthma-stricken boy and a stillborn baby.

The warnings indicate, too, that cigarette ingredients are used in embalming fluid and toilet cleaners.

Such warnings were made mandatory under a nearly four-year-old law signed by former president and smoker Benigno “Noynoy” Aquino.

Aquino’s successor, President Rodrigo Duterte, last year signed an executive order restricting smoking in public places, replicating a city ordinance he instituted as Davao mayor.

About 15.9 million Filipino adults smoke tobacco products, down from about 17.0 million in 2009, according to the 2015 Global Adult Tobacco Survey.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Packaging, Regulation