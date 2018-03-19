Road to recycling

Australian researchers may have come up with a way of utilising discarded cigarette butts, according to a story by Ben Renner for studyfinds. org.

Researchers at RMIT (Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology) university have tested a mixture of asphalt and discarded cigarette butts, and the results so far are said to have been encouraging.

“I have been trying for many years to find sustainable and practical methods for solving the problem of cigarette butt pollution,” Dr. Abbas Mohajerani, the leader of the study and senior lecturer at RMIT, said in a release.

Mohajerani earned worldwide praise in 2016 after discovering a way to use cigarette butts in the production of bricks.

The researchers found that not only does the asphalt pass heavy traffic tests, it also reduces thermal conductivity.

The results of Mohajerani’s study were published in the journal Construction and Building Materials.

The studyfinds.org story is at: https://www.studyfinds.org/cigarette-butts-recycled-ground-asphalt/.

