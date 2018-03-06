Sales season scheduled

Auction sales of Zimbabwe’s 2017-2018 flue-cured-tobacco crop are set to begin on March 21, according to a story in The Chronicle.

Bookings are due to start on March 7 and crop deliveries will be received from March 15.

The three tobacco auction floors that operated last year have been licensed again: Tobacco Sales Floor, Boka Tobacco Auction Floor, and Premier Tobacco Auction Floor.

Meanwhile, contract sales are scheduled to start on March 22.

