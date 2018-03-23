Samoa tables new bill

The government of Samoa yesterday tabled the Tobacco Control Amendment Bill 2018 through which it is proposing, among other things, to regulate tobacco licensing fees imposed on manufacturers, importers, distributors, nightclub owners and hotels, according to a story in The Samoa Observer.

The wide-ranging Bill was introduced in parliament by the Minister of Health, Tuitama Dr. Leao Tuitama.

The bill proposes that people under the age of 21 should be prohibited from selling tobacco products.

It seeks to take control of determining the permitted weight and size of cigarettes.

And it would allow the Ministry of Health to conduct tests on tobacco products without firstly warning manufacturers and importers, and at the cost of the manufacturer or importer.

The Bill seeks also to provide a new system under which manufacturers, importers and distributors of tobacco products would have to be licensed in order to distribute tobacco products.

