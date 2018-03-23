Philip Morris International said yesterday that its major factory in Santa Cruz do Sul, Brazil’s main tobacco-growing area, was the first factory in the country to be certified by the Alliance for Water Stewardship (AWS).

‘Based on the AWS international standard for sustainable water use, the certification recognizes PMI for its leadership within its manufacturing operations and for being mindful of the local watershed and community needs surrounding the site,’ PMI said in a note posted on its website. ‘Building on the success of this initiative for AWS implementation in Brazil, PMI is committing to certify at least 10 more facilities by 2020, and all of its operations worldwide – 46 facilities – by 2030.’

“As we progress towards our vision of a smoke-free future, we know that reducing our environmental impact to sustainably manage the planet’s limited resources is also key to our long-term growth,” said Massimo Andolina, senior vice president of operations at PMI. “Water is precious, and we are committed to using it responsibly wherever we operate. We look forward to building on this success in Brazil to extend our efforts globally and hope this commitment will inspire other companies in our value chain and beyond to take similar steps on water stewardship.”

Meanwhile, Alejandro Okroglic, director of operations for PMI’s local affiliate, PM Brazil, said implementing the AWS standard had allowed the company to improve its understanding of what sustainable water use really meant. “Our AWS team and our 1,600 employees are fully engaged to ensure that our factory meets the AWS standard, including engaging with local authorities, the farming community and civil society groups,” he said.

Category: Breaking News, Sustainability