Vapor lumped with smoke

Greece’s Council of State has ruled that vaping and electronic cigarettes are covered by the laws that restrict smoking and traditional cigarettes.

The ruling by the country’s Supreme Administrative Court means that e-cigarettes cannot be used in public places or on public transport, and cannot be promoted in advertisements.

In reaching its decision, the Court rejected a petition by the Association of Greek E-cigarette Businesses.

But the court added that the Association, which claimed it had been financially harmed by the law, imposed in 2017, may file a lawsuit for compensation.

Category: Breaking News, Litigation, Next-generation products, Regulation, Vapor