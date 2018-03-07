Warnings not working

Cigarette-pack health warnings do not seem to be having the desired effect in Denmark, according to a story in The Copenhagen Post.

Although smokers are warned that smoking kills and are presented with graphic images depicting the diseases they risk contracting, the incidence of smoking has been increasing.

The post, quoting a report by DH Nyheder, said that new figures from the Danish health authority, Sundhedsstyrelsen, profiling the health of the nation for 2017, indicated an increase in the number of people aged 16-45 who smoked daily.

From 2010 to 2013 the number of daily smokers had been falling, but, during the past four years, there had been an increase, especially in the 16-45 age group.

According to the survey, 16.9 percent of people of all ages said they smoked on a daily basis, up from 15 percent during 2013, and 5.5 percent said they smoked once in a while. That equates to about 1.06 million people.

The highest numbers of smokers are found in the 55 to 64-year-old age bracket.

The Danish cancer organization, Kræftens Bekæmpelse, has said it is ‘extremely concerned’ with the situation.

“We find this very worrying,” said the organization’s project leader, Niels Them Kjær. “We’ve seen signs of it earlier amongst the very young, but now we can see that it is a broader group of young people who are smoking more.

“It will mean more cases of cancer in future,” he added.

Kjær believes laws passed in 2007 restricting smoking have created a false sense of security around the issue.

“We need action on a broad front,” he said. “For example: higher prices, tobacco kept under the counter in shops, and perhaps ‘smoke-free’ schooling in establishments for educating young people. That would make a big difference.”

