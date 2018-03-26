Zimbabwe’s sales open

Zimbabwe’s 2018 flue-cured-tobacco marketing-season started on a ‘high note’ with the opening price of US$4.99 per kg about 8.5 percent higher than that of the previous year, according to a story in the Daily News.

However, the average price on the first day of sales, at US$2.22 per kg, was less than one percent up on that of the previous season, US$2.20 per kg.

During the whole of the 2017 selling season, the average grower price for flue-cured in Zimbabwe, at US$2.96 per kg, was lower than it was in 2009, US$2.98 per kg.

In 1996, the average price was US$2.94 per kg; so, in 21 years, the price rose by 0.6 percent.

The lowest price on the first day of this year’s sales was US$0.30 per kg.

The sales volume on the first day, at 156,000 kg, was down on that of the first day of the 2017 season, 192,000 kg.

