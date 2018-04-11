Anti-tobacco groups closing

Two award-winning non-profit groups that have led the fight against tobacco in Canada are preparing to close their doors after the money they had expected to receive as part of the most recent federal budget failed to materialize, according to a story by Gloria Galloway for the Globe and Mail.

Galloway reported that the Non-Smokers’ Rights Association (NSRA) and Physicians for a Smoke-Free Canada (PSC) had been limping along on a combination of savings, provincial help, and the work of volunteers since their federal funding was cut by the former Conservative government in 2012.

Health experts and organizations across Canada had expected that the Liberal government’s promise to renew the federal Tobacco Control Strategy, which expired on March 31, would include support for the two organizations.

Instead, the government has said the $11-million that was committed to the strategy this year and the $16-million promised for next year will be used to stop the influx of contraband tobacco and to pay for unspecified ‘targeted actions’ to help Canadians quit smoking.

The full story is at: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/politics/article-two-leading-canadian-anti-tobacco-groups-to-shut-down-after-ottawa/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Financial, Illicit trade, People, Regulation