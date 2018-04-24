Bans imposed

South Korean health authorities have announced plans to ban tobacco smoking at all cafés across the country from July, according to a story in The Korea Bizwire.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare is said to be set to pass an amendment to the National Health Promotion Act by the end of next month.

However, the ministry has said it will take into consideration public opinions submitted by May 30 before finalizing the reform bill.

Under the revised act, smoking would be banned even at cafés that now have smoking areas.

The new rule is scheduled to take effect in July in respect of cafés with floor areas bigger than 75 square meters.

Smaller establishments would be subject to the same rule from next year.

Currently, there are 30 smoking cafés across South Korea, with 13 of them located in Seoul and the surrounding area.

The amendment includes also a smoking ban in the vicinity of kindergartens and day-care centers, of which there are nearly 50,000.

The smoking rate among South Korean men aged 19 or older fell last year to below 40 percent for the first time, according to a survey released by the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, People, Regulation