Cigarette sales fall

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during March, at 7.2 billion, was down by 14.5 percent on that of March 2017, 8.5 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company today. The March 2017 figure was down by 20.4 percent on that of March 2016.

Volume during January-March, at 19.5 billion, was down by 15.0 percent on that of January-March 2017, 23.0 billion. The January-March 2017 volume was down by 15.3 percent on that of January-March 2016.

JT’s market share stood at 62.1 percent during March, at 61.4 percent during January-March, and at 61.3 percent during January-December 2017.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during March, at ¥43.2 billion, was down by 13.9 percent on its March 2017 revenue, ¥50.1 billion, which was down by 16.4 percent on its revenue of March 2016.

Revenue during January-March, at ¥116.7 billion, was down by 14.4 percent on that of January-March 2017, ¥136.3 billion, which was down by 11.5 percent on its revenue of January-March 2016.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial, Markets