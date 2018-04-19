COP8 meeting in October

The eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP8) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on October 1-6.

And, according to a note posted on an FCTC website, if, by July 2, 40 Parties to the treaty became Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, COP8 would be followed by the first session of the Meeting of the Parties (MOP1).

The note said that COP8 would bring together the 181 Parties to the Convention as well as observers: states that are not Parties to the Convention, and international intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations.

‘The Convention Secretariat has dedicated a webpage to COP8 [http://www.who.int/fctc/cop/sessions/cop8/en/?ua=1] where the official documentations and all necessary information will be accessible for delegates and participants,’ the note said.

‘Also, joining the United Nations’ efforts to reduce paper waste, COP8 will have its own App, guaranteeing easy access to the information for delegates and participants.’

Meanwhile, the Convention Secretariat has released the Information Kit for Delegates to the Conference of the Parties [http://vivello.ch/fctc/?ua=1], which has been developed mainly to help new delegates to the COP to understand how the COP operates, and its practices and procedures.

Category: Breaking News