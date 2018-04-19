COP8 meeting in October

| April 19, 2018

The eighth session of the Conference of the Parties (COP8) to the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) will be held in Geneva, Switzerland on October 1-6.

And, according to a note posted on an FCTC website, if, by July 2, 40 Parties to the treaty became Parties to the Protocol to Eliminate Illicit Trade in Tobacco Products, COP8 would be followed by the first session of the Meeting of the Parties (MOP1).

The note said that COP8 would bring together the 181 Parties to the Convention as well as observers: states that are not Parties to the Convention, and international intergovernmental and nongovernmental organizations.

‘The Convention Secretariat has dedicated a webpage to COP8 [http://www.who.int/fctc/cop/sessions/cop8/en/?ua=1] where the official documentations and all necessary information will be accessible for delegates and participants,’ the note said.

‘Also, joining the United Nations’ efforts to reduce paper waste, COP8 will have its own App, guaranteeing easy access to the information for delegates and participants.’

Meanwhile, the Convention Secretariat has released the Information Kit for Delegates to the Conference of the Parties [http://vivello.ch/fctc/?ua=1], which has been developed mainly to help new delegates to the COP to understand how the COP operates, and its practices and procedures.

Tags: ,

Category: Breaking News

Comments are closed.

«



Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Web exclusives

Discussing challenges

Discussing challenges

Tobacco growers convene in Indonesia.

| April 2, 2018
The promise of heated tobacco

The promise of heated tobacco

Peter Nixon, PMI’s U.K. and Ireland MD, praises England’s progressive approach to new technologies.

| February 28, 2018
Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Five days of factory tours, farm visits, recreational activities and many, many cigars.

| February 5, 2018
Farmers concerned

Farmers concerned

The ITGA worries about slumping demand for leaf tobacco and a lack of alternative crops

| November 2, 2017
Their fair share

Their fair share

Tobacco growers deserve better

| November 1, 2017
Lease on life

Lease on life

Industry leaders respond to the FDA’s new attitude toward vapor products.

| October 1, 2017
The Vype Dossier

The Vype Dossier

Proving the reduced-risk potential of an e-cigarette

| October 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

From the leaf lands

Grading system questioned

Grading system questioned

The grading system in Malawi, where yet again leaf tobacco prices are favoring buyers, is said to leave a lot to be desired.

| April 17, 2018
Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Malawi’s tobacco sales season got off to an awful start on Monday with some prices well below a dollar a kg, which far from reflected the work that had gone into producing the leaf.

| April 10, 2018
Prices increased in India

Prices increased in India

The prices paid to flue-cured tobacco growers are up in both Andhra Pradesh, where the selling season has just started, and in Karnataka, where it is about to close.

| April 10, 2018
Flue-cured prices increased

Flue-cured prices increased

By the end of the first nine days of sales on Zimbabwe’s 2018 flue-cured tobacco market, the average grower price was up sharply on that of the 2017 season.

| April 9, 2018
Cry for action on child labor

Cry for action on child labor

Human Rights Watch says that children in Zimbabwe are working under hazardous conditions on tobacco farms to earn money for the necessities of life.

| April 6, 2018
Tariff threats ‘troubling’

Tariff threats ‘troubling’

It is often the cry of businesses and industries that ‘change’ should be warmly embraced because it leads to new opportunities. But change trade tariffs and the reaction is different.

| April 5, 2018

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad