Grading system questioned

Malawi’s leaf-tobacco grading system should be improved to favor growers, according to a story in the Nyasa Times quoting the chair of the Parliament’s Agricultural Committee, Chidanti Malunga.

The committee has asked the Tobacco Control Commission (TCC) to change its tobacco classification system because, in its view, the current system does not favor tobacco growers.

During a committee visit to the Kanengo Auction Floors on the weekend, Malunga said better prices depended on improving the tobacco classification system, which currently left a lot to be desired.

The Kanengo floors have been hit by low tobacco prices since President Peter Mutharika opened them last week. This is despite estimated production being well below perceived demand.

The story quoted the CEO of the Tobacco Association of Malawi, Mathews Zulu, as saying that low production did not ensure good prices.

Zulu said good prices depended on the production of ‘better leaf’ and improvements in grading.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Leaf, Markets, People