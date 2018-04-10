Indian students rebel

A decision by the authorities at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (ILT-D), to take action against students found smoking and drinking on the campus has set off angry reactions, according to a story by Fareeha Iftikhar for DNA India.

The engineering students at the premier institute have been asked to sign an undertaking declaring that they won’t smoke cigarettes or consume alcohol on the premises.

Citing the country’s anti-drug laws, IIT-D has said that any violation could lead to ‘expulsion’.

According to the IIT-D administration, it issued the diktat after discussing a code of conduct with students’ representatives.

But the students, particularly those doing post-graduate work, are in no mood to buy this argument. Some do not believe that the diktat was ever part of the code of conduct.

The institute cannot have the same set of metrics for everyone at IIT-D, said a student pursuing a PhD in management. “We are not against the move as it is for the betterment of those who are in their early 20s,” the student was quoted as saying. “But why students above 25 are being directed to sign such undertakings of moral policing?”

The upset students at IIT-D say they plan to air their displeasure through social media.

The story is at: http://www.dnaindia.com/delhi/report-dna-exclusive-iit-delhi-students-fume-over-smoking-and-drinking-diktat-2602547.

