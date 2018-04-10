Jigsaws for prisoners

A report in the Scottish Sun describing how prisoners in Scottish jails could be given jigsaws and colouring books to wean them off cigarettes has been met with incredulity.

“Smoking is one of the few pleasures many prisoners enjoy,” said Simon Clark, director of the smokers’ group Forest.

“That’s why tobacco is an important currency in prison.

“It’s laughable to think you can replace it with jigsaws or colouring books.

“Smoking is not a right but if inmates wish to smoke there should be areas where they can light up without the long arm of the nanny state denying them that small comfort.

“If, on the other hand, the plan is to treat them like children, don’t be surprised if they behave like children.”

