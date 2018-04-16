Keeping track

Information on data storage and technical standards relating to the EU’s tobacco-products tracking and tracing system has been published in the Official Journal of the EU L 96, dated April 16.

The Journal includes:

1) The EU Commission’s Delegated Regulation (EU) 2018/573 of December 15 2017 on key elements of data storage contracts to be concluded as part of a traceability system for tobacco products;

2) The Commission’s Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/574 of December 15 2017 on technical standards for the establishment and operation of a traceability system for tobacco products; and

3) The Commission’s Implementing Decision (EU) 2018/576 of December 15 2017 on technical standards for security features applied to tobacco products.

The Journal is at: http://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/PDF/?uri=OJ:L:2018:096:FULL&from=EN.

Category: Breaking News, Logistics and storage, Packaging, Regulation