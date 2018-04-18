More plain packaging

Sri Lanka’s Cabinet has approved a proposal for the imposition of standardized tobacco packaging, according to a story by Manjari Peiris for the Asian Tribune.

The proposal was said to have been submitted by the Minister of Health, Dr. Rajitha Senaratne.

The story said that standardized packaging required the removal of all branding, including colors, imagery, corporate logos and trademarks.

Brand names were printed in a specified size and font, and in a specified position on the pack.

Otherwise, packs were presented in a standard, specified color, and included health warnings, mandated information and tax stamps.

It wasn’t clear whether the above specifications were the ones proposed by the health minister and accepted by the Cabinet; or whether they were simply those generally used in countries where such packaging has been introduced already.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Packaging