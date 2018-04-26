Mountain retreat

The Taipei city government will impose a tobacco-smoking ban on Elephant Mountain starting May 1, according to a story in The Taiwan News.

The forthcoming ban was said to be the municipal government’s first legislation aimed at eliminating smoking from all mountain scenic areas.

Elephant Mountain attracts large numbers of visitors and international tourists daily, especially during New Year celebrations, and this is why it was chosen as the first location to impose the ban.

According to a government spokesman, the ban was created to protect the right of people not to breathe second-hand smoke.

Those who violate the ban will be fined NT$2,000-NT$10,000 (US$60-US$340).

Elephant Mountain is an ideal spot to take photos of the Taipei skyline and draws large crowds every day.

