Neopac builds U.S. factory

Neopac US will build a factory for high-barrier Polyfoil tube production in Wilson, North Carolina, USA.

The new facility will include a clean room and high-speed tube line. The total yearly capacity of this line will be 80 million tubes. The facility will have room for expansion to up to four high speed production lines.

Neopac US was incorporated in Delaware in 2011 and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hoffmann Neopac of Switzerland.

“For the last two years, we’ve done a detailed evaluation for a suitable site location in the U.S. and we are pleased to locate our new U.S. headquarters in Wilson, a community that matches perfectly with our requirements for qualified people, supportive government, a high quality of life and proximity to our customers,” said Mark Aegler, CEO of Hoffmann Neopac.

“Neopac is an example of the kind of company we want here in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper. “They are bringing quality, well-paying jobs and they’re ready to help train people to fill them.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News