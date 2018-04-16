PMI to webcast results

Philip Morris International is due to host a live audio webcast at www.pmi.com/2018Q1earnings from 09.00 Eastern Time on April 19 to discuss its 2018 first-quarter results, which will be issued about 07.00 the same day.

During the webcast, which will be in listen-only mode, CFO Martin King will discuss the results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

The audio webcast may be accessed also on iOS or Android devices by downloading PMI’s free Investor Relations Mobile Application at www.pmi.com/irapp.

An archived copy of the webcast will be available until 17.00 on May 18 at www.pmi.com/2018Q1earnings.

The slides and script will be available also at www.pmi.com/2018Q1earnings.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Financial