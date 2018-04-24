Quitting record

Last year set a record for the number of people who quit smoking in the Netherlands: 110,000, according to a DutchNews.nl story citing new figures from the national statistics office CBS, compiled by the Trimbos addiction clinic.

The percentage of adult smokers in the population was said now to stand at 23.1 percent, but it was not said what the proportion was previously.

In addition to the quitters, tens of thousands of people are smoking less, the CBS said. The 2.35 million people who said they smoked every day was down by 170,000 on the figure for 2016.

About 27 percent of men say they smoke, of whom over 19 percent do so every day.

And just under 20 percent of women say they smoke, while 14.5 percent have at least one cigarette a day.

The Trimbos institute said it was notable that the biggest proportion of occasional smokers comprised young adults, with 32.6 percent of people aged 20 to 24 saying they smoked, but not every day.

Just under 20 percent of those aged 40 to 65 said they smoked on a daily basis.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, People