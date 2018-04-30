Regulations enforced

The US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) has begun to enforce more aggressively a decades-old law known as the Trafficking in Contraband Cigarettes and Smokeless Tobacco Act, according to a note posted on the California Distributors’ Association (CDA) website.

The CDA said that this move could affect all distributors, but especially those that had a cash and carry business operated from their warehouses, branches, offices, or stores.

It gave details of the information that had to be obtained from purchasers in respect of sales of more than 10,000 cigarettes (50 cartons) or more than 500 single-unit consumer-sized cans or packages of smokeless tobacco in a single transaction at a distributor’s place of business.

‘This rule does not apply to duly licensed distributors who deliver to the recipient’s place of business stamped cigarettes or smokeless tobacco on which applicable taxes have been paid,’ the CDA said.

‘This rule requiring license numbers and driver’s licenses applies when cigarettes or smokeless tobacco is bought at the distributor’s place of business.’

The CDA said that the ATF had advised that its enforcement of the Cigarette and Smokeless Tobacco Contraband Act was expected to expand throughout the entire US. To date, its activities have been primarily centered around Virginia and North Carolina on criminal-oriented activities.

The CDA added that the ATF was not advising distributors in advance when it might arrive at their businesses to review their records.

‘CDA will continue to monitor the situation and will advocate – at a minimum – that the ATF advise in advance when it may visit a distributor’s place of business,’ it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Logistics and storage, Regulation, Tax