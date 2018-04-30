Regulations proposed

The Cabinet in South Africa has approved for public comment the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, according to a story in The Eyewitness News.

The Bill is intended to replace the 1993 Tobacco Control Act and bring South African legislation in line with the World Health Organization’s Framework Convention on Tobacco Control.

The Communications Minister, Nomvula Mokonyane, was quoted as saying the cabinet would decide whether or not to approve the draft bill after considering the public’s input.

“It addresses key areas relating to indoor public areas, display of tobacco products at point of sale, use of electronic devices and the introduction of plain packaging of tobacco products,” the minister said.

