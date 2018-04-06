Tasmania is smoking

Tobacco use in Tasmania is higher than in any other Australian state or territory, according to a story by Erin Cooper for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation citing results from the National Wastewater Drug Monitoring Program.

The program appears to measure nicotine because the story said also that ‘… Tasmania still leads the nation in smoking, following nicotine usage rates that exceeded the national average in the previous two’.

The program measures also illicit drugs but, overall, nicotine and alcohol were said to have remained the substances – of those measured – that were consumed in the highest quantities.

The annual survey uses wastewater samples from water treatment plants across Australia to measure national drug consumption.

On this occasion, sampling was conducted in October and December 2017 at 45 plants, which represents about 50 percent of the population.

Nationally, ice (crystal methamphetamine) remained the most consumed illicit drug and the average national consumption has increased.

The Minister for Law Enforcement and Cyber Security Angus Taylor was quoted as saying that ice consumption was a stand-out problem.

“This continues to be a significant problem, because it was minimal only a few short years ago.”

Category: Breaking News, People