US panics over e-cig

In an opinion piece in the Washington Examiner, Paul Blair has condemned recent media attacks on the electronic cigarette JUUL as doing a disservice to consumer freedom.

‘In the last week alone, Time, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, NBC News, and dozens of local papers and news broadcasters have run hit pieces on America’s most popular electronic cigarette, JUUL,’ he said in his piece published on April 6. ‘This moral panic isn’t organic. It is a co-ordinated attack orchestrated by nanny-state activists funded by the likes of Mike Bloomberg. These crusaders are doing a great disservice to consumer freedom without regard for the truth or its impact on public health. We deserve better.’

Blair pointed out that vapor products have been on the market for nearly a decade and that, during that time, teen smoking rates have plummeted to the lowest levels they’ve been in history, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What was recent was simply the dramatic growth in JUUL’s market share compared to the shares of others. In public affairs, it was easier to demonize one company than an entire industry, he said. That’s what was happening here.

Blair’s piece is at: https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/opinion/the-crusade-against-juul-and-other-vaping-products-is-childish-even-for-tobacco-control.

Category: Breaking News, Next-generation products, People, Vapor