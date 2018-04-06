Vaping forum scheduled

The growth of the UK’s vaping industry will be the subject of a business-to-business conference scheduled to be held in London later this month.

The event, Going for Growth, which is being organized by the UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA), is due to be held on April 23, at the King’s Fund, a health charity that, among other activities, hosts health care events.

A UKVIA press note issued yesterday said the event was being organized at an exciting time for the industry, with Public Health England having reiterated its conviction that vaping represents one of the best ways to quit smoking and a positive public health opportunity.

The note said the main topics of the discussion were set to include:

The regulatory landscape, chaired by Mark Pawsey MP (pictured), chair of the All Party Parliamentary Group for E-Cigarettes;

The role of the tobacco and pharmaceutical industries in the sector, chaired by Gareth Johnson MP;

The future of the category in the grocery trade, chaired by Tim Phillips from ECIgIntelligence

The public health case for e-cigarettes, chaired by the Rt Hon Norman Lamb MP, chair of the Science and Technology Select Committee and a former minister for health.

The event will include the unveiling of the world’s first smart-vaping product, developed by the event’s headline sponsor, AYR. The device is said to be unique because it is the first of its kind that can monitor its own condition and let users know when a replacement is due. It refills and recharges automatically and shows how much a user has vaped during a single session.

“This is our inaugural conference after launching UKVIA nearly two years ago,” John Dunne, UKVIA board member, was quoted as saying. “Since then, there has been significant growth which reflects the strong performance of the sector.

“This event will bring together a range of stakeholders – from manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers to industry analysts, health professionals and political figureheads – to participate in thought-provoking discussions and debate around the opportunities for and barriers to growth in the future.”

More information is available at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/ukvia-vaping-industry-forum-2018-going-for-growth-tickets-41700801219.

Category: Breaking News, Harm reduction, Next-generation products, Technology, Vapor