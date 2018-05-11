Altria to webcast meeting

The Altria Group is due to host a live audio webcast of its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders starting at 09.00 Eastern Time on May 17.

The webcast will be in a listen-only mode and pre-event registration is necessary through www.altria.com/webcasts.

An archived copy of the webcast will be made available on altria.com or through the Altria Investor App. The free app is available for download at www.altria.com/irapp or through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, People