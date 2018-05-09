Business heating up

| May 9, 2018

Imperial Brand’s total tobacco volume during the six months to the end of March, at 123.6 billion stick-equivalents, was down by 2.1 percent on that of the six months to the end of March 2017, 126.3. Stick-equivalent volume is said to include cigarette, fine-cut tobacco, cigar and snus volumes.

During the same period, the company’s Growth Brand volume was increased by 6.3 percent, from 73.0 billion to 77.6 billion.

In the US, Stick-equivalent volume was down by 3.7 percent to 10.8 billion.

Imperial’s tobacco net revenue during the six months to the end of March, at £3,531 million, was down by 5.0 percent on that of the six months to the end of March 2017, £3,716 million.

Tobacco adjusted operating profit was down by 8.0 percent to £1,533 million, while logistics adjusted operating profit increased by 20.7 percent to £99 million, and total adjusted operating profit fell by 6.7 percent to £1,624 million.

Adjusted earnings per share were down by 6.2 percent to 114.3p.

Commenting on Imperial’s interim results, which were issued today, chief executive, Alison Cooper, said Imperial was continuing to make good progress in both tobacco and next generation products (NGP).

“Investment in our key tobacco brand equities has strengthened our position in our priority markets, with further share gains driven by Growth Brands,” Cooper was quoted as saying.

“Within a tough but improving environment, we exited the first half with much stronger price/mix and expect to convert our improved share into top-line growth in the second half.

“In NGP our product and market launches are on track. My blu is generating positive trade and consumer feedback and we continue to invest in developing our pipeline of proprietary innovations, including heated tobacco, to enhance the consumer experience and realise our growth ambitions.

“As we sharpen our focus on the brands, products and markets that are central to our strategy, we are progressing opportunities for divestments, initially targeting proceeds of up to £2 billion within the next 12-24 months. This will further simplify the business, enhance performance and release capital to pay down debt, deliver returns to our shareholders and, where appropriate, invest in our growth agenda.”

Tags:

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, Next-generation products, OTP, Vapor

Comments are closed.

«



Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

From the leaf lands

Growers exploited

Growers exploited

In a country where the average price paid to growers for flue-cured tobacco has hardly increased in 20 years; a story telling how growers are being exploited is hardly news.

| May 8, 2018
Modest price increase

Modest price increase

At least one observer believes that a modest price increase in the average price being paid to Zimbabwe growers for their flue-cured tobacco is down to concerns that the crop might be relatively small.

| May 4, 2018
Sales picking up

Sales picking up

The average price paid to Zimbabwe’s growers for flue-cured tobacco seems to be hovering around where it was at about the same stage of the previous two seasons.

| April 27, 2018
Grading system questioned

Grading system questioned

The grading system in Malawi, where yet again leaf tobacco prices are favoring buyers, is said to leave a lot to be desired.

| April 17, 2018
Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Prices dip to US$0.80 per kg

Malawi’s tobacco sales season got off to an awful start on Monday with some prices well below a dollar a kg, which far from reflected the work that had gone into producing the leaf.

| April 10, 2018
Prices increased in India

Prices increased in India

The prices paid to flue-cured tobacco growers are up in both Andhra Pradesh, where the selling season has just started, and in Karnataka, where it is about to close.

| April 10, 2018

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Web exclusives

Discussing challenges

Discussing challenges

Tobacco growers convene in Indonesia.

| April 2, 2018
The promise of heated tobacco

The promise of heated tobacco

Peter Nixon, PMI’s U.K. and Ireland MD, praises England’s progressive approach to new technologies.

| February 28, 2018
Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Celebrating cigars at Puro Sabor

Five days of factory tours, farm visits, recreational activities and many, many cigars.

| February 5, 2018
Farmers concerned

Farmers concerned

The ITGA worries about slumping demand for leaf tobacco and a lack of alternative crops

| November 2, 2017
Their fair share

Their fair share

Tobacco growers deserve better

| November 1, 2017
Lease on life

Lease on life

Industry leaders respond to the FDA’s new attitude toward vapor products.

| October 1, 2017
The Vype Dossier

The Vype Dossier

Proving the reduced-risk potential of an e-cigarette

| October 1, 2017

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad

Sponsor Ad