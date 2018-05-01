Cantonal smoking ban

The canton of Ticino is due on Thursday to become the first in Switzerland to ban tobacco smoking in public places, according to a Swiss Radio International story.

Several other cantons are considering whether to follow suit, and a nation-wide ban has been mooted.

The citizens of Ticino decided to follow neighboring Italy’s lead and voted overwhelmingly in favor of banning smoking in bars restaurants and discos.

However, the local authorities announced this week that the cantonal parliament had decided to extend the ban to cover administrative buildings, schools, shopping centers, museums and public transport.

The full story is at: https://www.swissinfo.ch/eng/ticino-tightens-the-screws-on-smokers/5829766.

