Cigarette sales fall

Japan Tobacco Inc.’s domestic cigarette sales volume during April, at 6.7 billion, was down by 13.2 percent on that of April 2017, 7.7 billion, according to preliminary figures issued by the company today. The April 2017 figure was down by 3.4 percent on that of April 2016.

Volume during January-April, at 26.2 billion, was down by 14.6 percent on that of January-April 2017, 30.7 billion. The January-April 2017 volume was down by 12.6 percent on that of January-April 2016.

JT’s market share stood at 61.4 percent during April, at 61.4 percent during January-April, and at 61.3 percent during January-December 2017.

JT’s domestic cigarette revenue during April, at ¥39.9 billion, was down by 13.3 percent on its April 2017 revenue, ¥46.0 billion, which was down by 3.1 percent on its revenue of April 2016.

Revenue during January-April, at ¥156.6 billion, was down by 14.1 percent on that of January-April 2017, ¥182.4 billion, which was down by 9.5 percent on its revenue of January-April 2016.

