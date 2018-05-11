CORESTA-papers deadline

The organizers of the 2018 CORESTA Congress have issued a reminder about the deadline for the submission of papers.

The Congress, whose theme is Science and Innovation: Addressing the needs, will be hosted by the China National Tobacco Corporation (CNTC).

It is due to be held on 22-26 October at the Intercontinental Hotel, Kunming, China.

The CORESTA Secretariat said that the call for papers, for which the deadline is May 16, had been published on the CORESTA website.

Direct access to the abstract submission system was available through the CORESTA website.

The announcement said authors would receive immediate receipt messages by email to confirm the successful submission of their abstracts and would be informed of the CORESTA Reading Committee’s selection towards the end of June.

