CORESTA reporting

Report “Use of Capillary GC Columns for the Determination of Water in Cigarette Mainstream Smoke”

(2018-03-13) (RAC-157-CTR)

(2018-03-13) (PTM-122-CTR)

(2018-03-19) (TTPA-150-1-CTR)

(2018-03-19) (TTPA-150-2-CRM-79)

(2018-03-19) (TTPA-150-3-CRM-82)

(2018-03-23) (SMA-046-2-CTR)

(2018-04-27) (RAC-TTPA-056-2-CRM-87)

(2018-05-03) (RAC-116-0-CTR)

PROJECTS

A full list of active projects is available on the CORESTA website under the Study Groups/Active Projects section:

Project 178: EVAP SG – Technical Guide for Designing E-Vapour Products and E-Liquids Stability Studies

