The United Arab Emirates will introduce a new electronic tracking system for ensuring compliance on tobacco products, reports The Gulf News.

The country’s Federal Tax Authority (FTA) says the system will use digital tax stamps to ensure that the excise tax on tobacco products has been paid.

Set to go into effect in early 2019, the system seeks to combat tax evasion and commercial fraud, supporting the FTA’s efforts to fully implement excise tax systems and verify payment of excise tax on tobacco products.

Category: Breaking News