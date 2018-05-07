Dutch retreat

The Netherlands is withdrawing from an international committee that offers advice to tobacco companies on measuring nicotine, tar and carbon monoxide levels in their products, effective immediately, citing the “massive influence” of the tobacco industry on the committee.

The National Institute for Public Health and the Environment RIVM, which performs tasks to promote public health and represents the Dutch view at an international level as part of ISO, and the food and consumer product safety authority NVWA, which has a similar role for vapor products, noted that the tobacco industry has too much influence on the committee given that eight of the 10 members represent the tobacco industry.

A coalition of Dutch hospitals, cancer patients and associations, addiction clinics and municipalities has filed a lawsuit against the tobacco industry, accusing it of forgery, because smokers inhale more harmful substances than are shown in the official tests.

However, the Public Prosecutor rejected the case, noting that “[s]moking is deadly and the design of cigarettes does add to this, but the tobacco manufacturers have not acted in violation of either the law or the current regulatory framework.”

Category: Breaking News