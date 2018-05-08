FDA submissions update

The US Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco products (CTP) has said that it has updated its electronic document submission system.

According to a note issued by the CTP, the update has been made in response to industry feedback.

The update, which includes that to the eSubmitter, is said to have been made to assist manufacturers of deemed tobacco products with navigating the ingredient listing submission process and other online submissions in a quicker and more efficient way.

‘For example, the updated eSubmitter software now:

Has more memory for better overall performance,

Permits alphanumeric tobacco product (TP) numbers, and

Allows manufacturers to choose from several preformatted Microsoft Excel .xlsx spreadsheet files, depending on the tobacco product type and number of products.’

More information is available through the FDA website note: FDA Software Helps Tobacco Product Manufacturers Meet FDA’s Compliance Deadlines.

Ingredient listings are due today for non-small-scale manufacturers.

Category: Breaking News, Flavoring