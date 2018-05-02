Focus on NGPs

Next-generation products (NGPs) will feature prominently during InterTabac in Dortmund, Germany, this fall.

Scheduled for Sept. 21-23, InterTabac is a leading trade fair for tobacco products and smoking accessories. In 2017, the event attracted 560 exhibitors and 12,500 visitors from 64 countries.

This year, the Westfalenhalle Arena will be dedicated exclusively to NGPs. Halls 4 to 8 will exhibit fine cigars and cigarillos, pipes and tobacco, cigarettes, cigarette paper and smoking accessories.

InterTabac is held concurrently with InterSuppy, an exhibition dedicated to the production of tobacco products in Hall 3.

For more information, visit www.intertabac.com.

Category: Breaking News