GFN registration open

With about three weeks to go until the start of the fifth Global Forum on Nicotine, the organisers say that there is still time to register for what is scheduled to be the biggest Forum yet.

The 2018 Forum will include the event’s biggest-ever conference program with more than 55 speakers, the second International Symposium on Nicotine Technology, and a film festival.

It is scheduled to be held at the Marriott Hotel, Warsaw, Poland, on June 14-16.

