Grime and punishment

The citizens of Nairobi, Kenya, are being threatened with dire consequences, including jail, if they discard cigarette butts and other waste materials carelessly, according to a story in The Nairobi News.

In a new directive announced by Nairobi County Environment CEC Larry Wambua, littering the streets will attract a fine of up to Sh5,000 or a six-months jail term.

Wambua said the move was aimed at enforcing waste management laws in the city.

He said that, in addition, people who failed to demonstrate where they had been disposing of their waste would also be ‘taken to task’.

“We will need to know if you are giving waste to the registered companies,” he said. “If you fail to show us, it will attract a fine of Sh100,000 or one year in jail,” he said.

Category: Breaking News, Filters, People, Regulation