Jailed for smoking shisha

Six people have been sentenced to four months in prison by a court in Mombasa, Kenya, after they pleaded guilty to smoking shisha, according to a story in The Star.

The six were among 10 people charged with smoking shisha in a restaurant in the Sparki area of Mombasa county.

The other four, who denied the charges, were each released on a Sh50,000 bond.

Police officers were said to have raided the restaurant after a tip-off.

The former Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopas Mailu in December banned importing and smoking shisha, on the grounds that smoking shisha was a health hazard.

Earlier this year, justice Roseline Aburili declined to lift the ban pending the hearing and determination of a legal challenge to the ban.

The judge said even though the applicants had an arguable case, this didn’t mean their case would be successful.

She said lifting the ban would be a wrong move and not in the interests of the public.

The judge was of the view that should the court rule in favor of the applicants after the full hearing, it would not be impossible to revert to the initial status.

Category: Breaking News, Litigation, OTP, People, Regulation