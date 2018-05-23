JT on sustainability

Highlights of the JT Group’s 2017 Sustainability Report are said to include the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, solid progress in Japan Tobacco International’s Agricultural Labor Practices program, and an increase in illicit tobacco seizures.

According to a note included on JTI’s website, the report, which is now available, details some of the key contributions of JTI in meeting the group’s sustainability objectives.

‘JTI’s most significant achievements over the past year include:

* ‘21.2 percent reduction in the group’s overall greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. A target achieved three years in advance, coupled with an increasing proportion of our electricity needs sourced from renewable energies.

* ’90 percent of our directly contracted tobacco farmers are now observed against our Agricultural Labor Practices standards (a 69 percentage-point increase versus 2016), enhancing the presence of our social programs where we source our tobacco.

* ‘Record seizures totaling over one billion illegal cigarettes by law enforcement agencies thanks to the information provided by JTI’s experts.’

“Our commitment to sustainability is stronger than ever,” says Suzanne Wise, JTI’s senior vice president corporate development.

“We know that to make a positive difference across all areas of our business, we need to maintain high international standards and uphold rigorous business practices. We owe this to our consumers, our shareholders, our employees, the communities we work with, the wider society and our planet.”

JTI said it was constantly looking at innovative ways to achieve and exceed its environmental targets, and had implemented a number of sustainable initiatives, including a world first with a solar steam project in its Jordan factory.

‘In 2017, we achieved the Leadership status in CDP4 Climate Change for the second consecutive year – and CDP Water for the first time,’ it said. ‘The JT Group was also selected as a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia/Pacific Index for the fourth consecutive year.’

JTI said its Agricultural Labor Practices aimed to foster good labor practices. Workers’ rights, workplace health and safety, and prevention of child labor were the three fundamental elements monitored by the company’s expert technicians when visiting farmers.

Last year had seen 15,095 more children in JTI’s tobacco-sourcing communities gain access to education through its ARISE program, as part of its ongoing fight to eliminate child labor.

Turning to the illegal trade in tobacco products, JTI said the annual consumption of illicit tobacco exceeded 10 percent of all cigarettes sold globally (excluding China). ‘This trade means big business for organized crime gangs, affecting legitimate manufacturers, farmers, taxpayers, and retailers, while damaging businesses’ reputation,’ the note said. ‘In their fight against this unlawful value chain, our Anti-Illicit Trade experts have helped law enforcement agencies, by providing them with valuable information, seize over one billion illegal cigarettes or cigarette equivalents, close 20 illegal cigarette factories and uncover thousands of counterfeit e-cigarette products.’

