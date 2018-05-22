Leaf prices increased

The prices being paid this season to Zimbabwe’s flue-cured tobacco growers are “encouraging”, according to a story in The Southern Times quoting Isheunesu Moyo, a spokesperson for the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB).

Figures provided by the TIMB were said to show that the average price paid so far for current-crop tobacco was US$2.87, 3.4 percent higher than the US$2.77 paid during the 2017 season – presumably at the same stage of last year’s sales. [Using just the figures given, the increase seems to be 3.6 percent.]

By the time the story was written, tobacco growers were said collectively to have earned about US$290 million from the sale of 101 million kg of tobacco.

The marketing season, which started in March, is expected to close in September.

The full-season average price paid to Zimbabwe’s flue-cured tobacco growers has not increased for 20 years.

