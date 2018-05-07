Marlboro in Iran

Philip Morris International (PMI) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Iranian Tobacco Co. (ITC) for the import and the joint production of Marlboro cigarettes, reports the Mehr news agency.

Iran’s ministry of industry said the agreement would benefit the country in terms of production, employment and combating smuggling.

Ali Asghar Ramzi, head of Tobacco Planning and Monitoring Center, said preliminary works have already been completed and expressed hope that the final license of cooperation would be issued soon.

Category: Breaking News