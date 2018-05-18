New Altria CEO takes over

Following Altria’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Howard Willard succeeded Marty Barrington as the company’s chairman and CEO.

Barrington, who was chairman, CEO and president, said earlier this year that he would be retiring after 25 years of service.

“Howard is immensely qualified to lead Altria, having served in numerous leadership positions during his 25-year career with us, including as chief operating officer and chief financial officer,” said Barrington.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

Print



Related

Category: Breaking News, Corporate, People